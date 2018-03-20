Image copyright University of Exeter Image caption The university said it was "committed to eradicating" any discrimination and harassment

A group of law students have been suspended from the University of Exeter over allegations of racism.

It comes after "vile" comments allegedly made by a group of law society members on WhatsApp were revealed by a student and shared more than 2,000 times on Facebook.

Police have been informed and "full disciplinary action will be taken as appropriate," the university said.

It said it "does not tolerate any form of racist behaviour".

The Students' Guild said it was involved in the investigation into "a small number of Bracton Law Society (BLS) committee members" and "the individuals in question have had their membership suspended".

A spokesman said: "The named students have had their BLS committee positions removed and all society activity has also been suspended until the end of this week while we establish the full extent and nature of the issue."

Bracton Law Society said racist views "do not in any way whatsoever represent the society or its ethos".

Some students said on social media that they were "sickened" and "disgusted" at the news.