Babcock axes 500 at Devonport dockyard
About 500 workers at Devonport dockyard are to lose their jobs in a round of cuts by Babcock International.
The company, which services Royal Navy warships and submarines, said it was "a necessary step in sustaining the company's future".
"We recognise that this is a worrying time for those colleagues who are affected," it said, adding it would work with unions.
The yard is the sole nuclear repair and refuelling facility for the Royal Navy.
Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, tweeted: "Very concerned to hear of job losses at Devonport."
The firm, which employs about 5,000 people at the yard, said the cuts followed a 12-month "review of our operations to ensure that as a business we remain competitive".
Plymouth Moor View Conservative MP Johnny Mercer tweeted that the move was "deeply disappointing".