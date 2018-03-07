Image caption Local MP Luke Pollard said it was a "very worrying day" for the dockyard

About 500 workers at Devonport dockyard are to lose their jobs in a round of cuts by Babcock International.

The company, which services Royal Navy warships and submarines, said it was "a necessary step in sustaining the company's future".

"We recognise that this is a worrying time for those colleagues who are affected," it said, adding it would work with unions.

The yard is the sole nuclear repair and refuelling facility for the Royal Navy.

More on this story and others from Devon

Skip Twitter post by @LukePollard Very concerned to hear of job losses at Devonport. I will be fighting to protect jobs with trade unions and working with the company to ensure any job losses are voluntary not compulsory. Very worrying day for Devonport. Been far too many of them recently. #plymouth https://t.co/2NhPTOnmTr — Luke Pollard MP (@LukePollard) March 7, 2018 Report

Luke Pollard, Labour MP for Plymouth Sutton and Devonport, tweeted: "Very concerned to hear of job losses at Devonport."

Skip Twitter post by @JohnnyMercerUK Deeply disappointing. Have spoken to Babcock this evening; this announcement was first talked about last year. Personally going to work as hard as possible to make sure this is handled as sensitively as possible, and impact minimised where we can. https://t.co/mTkz7RSKOV — Johnny Mercer MP (@JohnnyMercerUK) March 7, 2018 Report

The firm, which employs about 5,000 people at the yard, said the cuts followed a 12-month "review of our operations to ensure that as a business we remain competitive".

Plymouth Moor View Conservative MP Johnny Mercer tweeted that the move was "deeply disappointing".