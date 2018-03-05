Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The couple got married in Devon last May

Tom Daley and his US film-maker husband Dustin Lance Black have revealed they are expecting a baby boy.

The couple revealed last month and have now spilled the beans about the baby's gender.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, Olympic diver Daley, from Plymouth in Devon said: "We're going to have a little boy!"

The pair are having their child via a surrogate and said they have received some negative feedback.

Daley, 23, said: "With Kim (Kardashian West), people felt sorry she's not able to have to have a child because of health reasons - 'How lovely it is that a surrogate has been willing to do that!'

"But for every other gay couple that is not able to have a child, but desperately would love to bring up a child like any heterosexual couple, we have been treated quite differently."

Image copyright Tom Daley Image caption When they announced their baby news, Daley posted a picture of the couple holding up to the camera and black and white image from their baby scan

Daley and Black, 43, got engaged in 2015, making the announcement in The Times newspaper, and got married in Devon last year.

Daley, 22, won bronze medals at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.

Black won the best original screenplay Oscar for the 2008 film Milk, which was based on the life of gay rights activist and politician, Harvey Milk.