British Olympic diver Tom Daley has announced he is having a baby with his husband, US film director Dustin Lance Black.

They both shared the news on their social media accounts.

The couple got married in a service at Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor, Devon, in May last year.

Daley revealed he had a boyfriend in a YouTube video in 2013, and the pair announced their engagement two years later.