Image copyright Chris Wingfield Image caption Vets estimate the cost of treatment could be more than £6,000

A dog was run over by a large van and "dragged ten metres" before the driver stopped then fled, leaving the animal seriously injured.

Zeus, a two-year-old husky, was bounding "at full speed" to reach Fistral Beach, Newquay, when the "idiot driver" came "screaming round a corner," witnesses said.

The dog suffered two punctured lungs and two broken legs.

A stranger picked the dog and his owner up and rushed them to a vet.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed they have received reports of a Siberian husky being hit by a van on Tower Road at 15:10 GMT on Friday.

Zeus's owner, Chris Winfield, said: "He's such an adorable dog, so placid.

"All I want is to get him home. I miss my baby."

Image copyright Chris Wingfield Image caption Zeus was hit by a van in Newquay, Cornwall

Vets estimate the cost of treatment could be more than £6,000 and a crowdfunding page has been set up.

Of the driver, Ms Winfield said: "It's not his fault the dog got out, but it is his fault he didn't stop to see if my baby was OK.

"That makes him a very nasty person."