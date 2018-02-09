Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Luke Campbell-Tapson, 16, was attending a youth disco at Vivid nightclub in Ilfracombe

A teenager has admitted supplying the drugs that killed a 16-year-old schoolboy in May last year.

Daniel Kennett pleaded guilty to supplying Luke Campbell-Tapson with ecstasy two days before a youth disco in Ilfracombe, Devon, at which he collapsed and later died.

Kennett, 18, admitted two counts of supplying the class A drug MDMA.

A second defendant also pleaded guilty to supplying drugs at Exeter Crown court.

More Devon and Cornwall stories

Luke was a student at South Molton Community College who had travelled to the event at Vivid nightclub on 26 May last year. He died in hospital in Barnstaple.

Kennett, 18, of Powlers Piece, Putford, near Torrington, admitted supplying Luke on 24 May, and supplying others between 1 March and 31 May last year.

Kennett was 17 at the time and obtained the drugs from another 17-year-old, who appeared alongside him in court.

The boy, who cannot be named because of his age, admitted supplying MDMA on at least 10 occasions between 1 December, 2016 and 31 May, 2017.

They will both be sentenced on 9 March.