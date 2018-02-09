Image caption HMS Ocean was watched into Devonport by crowds of people

The Royal Navy flagship HMS Ocean has sailed into its Devonport base for the final time.

The amphibious assault vessel has operated for 20 years but will be decommissioned later this year.

Flying under a white ensign, its decks were lined by the ship's company in dress uniforms while accompanying tugs fired water hoses into the air.

The vessel was the subject of a documentary and recently aided hurricane victims in the Caribbean.

Image caption Junior sailors lined the vessel's decks

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced in 2015 that HMS Ocean would be decommissioned when she "reached the end of her life" in 2018.

The flagship boasts a crew of up to 1,000, with facilities including shops, gyms, pubs, and its own police force.

Reports suggest that she is due to be sold to Brazil.

Image copyright Andrea Ormsby Image caption Junior sailors stood watch as the flagship arrived home

In her 20 years of service, the vessel has been involved in operations in Sierra Leone, Iraq, Libya, and provided security for the 2012 London Olympics.

She also focussed on humanitarian missions, rescuing British nationals from conflict zones and providing aid to areas in need.