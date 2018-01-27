Image copyright Google Image caption Bomb disposal experts have been removing explosive material from the Bishop's Tawton property

A man has been charged with two counts of possessing explosives and one of possessing a bladed weapon after a bomb disposal team was called to a village.

Steven Bracher, 55, from Bishop's Tawton, near Barnstaple, Devon, was remanded in custody at Exeter Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Officers and bomb disposal specialists started searching a property in Bishop's Tawton on Wednesday.

Police said the bomb squad would be at the scene for days.

Specialists from the Royal Navy are removing items from the property and making the area safe.

They were called in after Mr Bracher was arrested on Barnstaple High Street on Wednesday afternoon following reports of disorder.

Supt Toby Davies of Devon and Cornwall Police said the incident was not being treated as a terrorist-related and it was not necessary to evacuate the surrounding properties.

Mr Bracher is due to reappear before Exeter magistrates on 1 February.