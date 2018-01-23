Driver caught with shed balanced on car in Newton Abbot
A motorist has been caught by police driving with a shed balanced on a car roof.
Devon and Cornwall Police said the car was spotted driving in Newton Abbot town centre on Saturday with the shed held in place "with a single rope and no roof rack".
Sgt Olly Tayler tweeted that it "could have ended far worse than a ticket for an insecure load".
The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Sgt Tayler tweeted that he "didn't quite believe" what he had seen, and added: "If you're carrying a load on your vehicle please make sure it's secure."