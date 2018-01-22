Image caption The clean-up operation has begun in Swimbridge, north Devon

Flood victims have credited their "amazing" neighbours as a clean-up operation gets under way in Devon.

Heavy rain hit the county on Sunday morning, causing homes to be evacuated and rivers to burst their banks.

Sandy Darch from the Jack Russell Inn, Swimbridge, said "everybody rallied round" in trying to stop the floodwater.

Three flood alerts remain in place for the county and heavy rain is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Image caption Floodwater entered the Jack Russell Inn at Swimbridge

Image caption Dirt left behind shows how high floodwaters got in Swimbridge

Ms Darch said they were "fighting a losing battle".

She said: "There was a couple of feet of water in the pub. It was upsetting - you just have to do the best you can.

"As soon as you got the sandbags down the water was over them."

She said "a big clean-up operation" was under way, but she was not sure when the pub would re-open.

"There are other people that are sorting their houses out, throwing carpets outside," she said.

Community spirit

A team effort in Muddiford stopped the "horrendous" flooding of the village pub.

Landlord Gareth Chasney said about 20 people came to help stop the water heading towards the Muddiford Inn, including one with a tractor who helped dig a drainage ditch.

Image copyright Muddiford Inn Image caption The Muddiford Inn at Barnstaple was swamped in the downpour

"By the time me and my wife got out to it there were already some of my neighbours out there, and before we knew it there was a team," he said.

"Without them it would have been a completely different story. They basically stopped the pub from flooding. It shows there's still that community spirit there."