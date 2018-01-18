Image caption The man from Ilfracombe has "potentially life-threatening injuries"

A man is critically injured after being hit by an ambulance, police have said.

Officers said the 40-year-old was walking on the southbound carriageway of the A361 at Tiverton, Devon, when the crash happened at about 01:20 GMT.

The man from Ilfracombe suffered chest and head injuries which are "potentially life-threatening", Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The ambulance driver and passenger were uninjured. South West Ambulance Service is yet to comment.

The road was shut for about four hours while officers attended. The force is appealing for witnesses.