Image caption Susan Bagnall said she would give morphine to a resident "to shut her up"

A nurse has been struck off after her abusive behaviour towards colleagues and dementia patients was exposed on the BBC's Panorama programme.

Susan Bagnall, who worked at the Clinton House Care Home in St Austell, Cornwall, was investigated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

In October 2016 a patient complained to an undercover reporter that her condition was getting worse.

Mrs Bagnall was filmed saying she would give her morphine "to shut her up".

More on this story and others from Cornwall

The footage was recorded by the reporter posing as a care assistant.

Clinton House, which was part of the Moreleigh Group, has since closed.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) in London also heard that Mrs Bagnall said there was "nothing bloody wrong" with the patient and she was "not right in the head".

Loose safety rail

The NMC panel said Mrs Bagnall's actions were "significant departures from the standards expected of a registered nurse, and as such, are fundamentally incompatible with her remaining on the register".

It made an interim striking off order against Mrs Bagnall for 18 months pending any appeal.

Depending on the result of any appeal, Mrs Bagnall will be struck off the nurses register, so she will not be allowed to work in nursing again.

The undercover reporter, who got the job without references or criminal records being checked, also saw an out-of-date supplement prescribed for one resident, re-labelled for use by another.

The secret footage also revealed an elderly resident with severe dementia in a bed with a loose safety rail.