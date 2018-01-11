Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption The fire left 17 tonnes of meat in the road

Seventeen tonnes of gammon were left strewn across the lay-by on a main road following a lorry fire.

Firefighters found the refrigerated lorry "well alight" - and the large cargo of meat less than chilled - on the A30 in Devon.

No-one was injured by the fire, which occurred at about 01:35 GMT, near Okehampton.

There was "significant damage" to the lorry and road surface, with the road remaining closed during rush hour.

Seventeen tonnes of meat fell from the lorry into a lay-by Devon road

Two fire crews arrived at the scene to find that the driver had successfully detached the trailer from the cab.

The cause was believed to be accidental, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said.