Police said the thieves who took the mobile home "knew what they were doing"

Thieves have stolen a 10-tonne mobile home, leaving the victim homeless.

The £30,000 home was taken from a haulage yard in Devon while repairs were carried out ahead of its owner, Sonia McColl, moving to the county.

Mrs McColl, 70, who is now staying with friends, said she was "totally devastated" and "numb" and her home was not insured when it was stolen.

Police said the 40ft (12m) long home was taken by thieves who "knew what they were doing".

Mrs McColl had been moving from a mobile home park where she had lived with her late husband.

She had bought a second-hand mobile home to move into at a new park and it was undergoing work at the haulage yard in Willand Road, Cullompton, when it was taken at some time between 18:00 GMT on 22 November and 06:00 on 23 November.

She said she was contacted on 23 November by a firm due to collect her home to say it was not there.

Mrs McColl is currently staying with friends

Mrs McColl, who founded a campaign group for people who own mobile homes, said: "I had bought new curtains and had so been looking forward to putting them up and buying a Christmas tree."

She says messages of support and offers of temporary accommodation had been offered by supporters of the campaign, and had "really helped to prop me up."

Mrs McColl said the home was insured while it was in place at a mobile home park and while in transport but not while having the repairs carried out at the haulage yard.

Her other possessions were in storage elsewhere at the time of the theft.

Officers said a specific low-load trailer would have been used to take the mobile home.

PC Marie Gorfin, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said, "This is a very high value and emotive crime as victim is now homeless and clearly distraught."

The serial number for the home is SA11.049221E. Police have urged anyone with information to contact them.