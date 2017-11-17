Image copyright RYAN FAMILY Image caption Philip Ryan was described as a 'kind, gentle and intelligent man' by his business partner

A man has admitted killing an electrician who was stabbed to death in a Jehovah's Witness hall.

Keith Beviss, 54, of Woodhayes Drive, Honiton, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on grounds of diminished responsibility at Exeter Crown Court.

Philip Ryan, 55, was found with fatal stab wounds after being attacked while working at the hall in Devon on 6 June.

Beviss was suffering from a mental impairment at the time of the killing, the court heard.

Simon Laws, QC, said: "He has been seen by a number of healthcare professionals. There is no doubt among anyone involved in this prosecution that this plea should be accepted."

Beviss is currently being treated at the Fromeside Unit in Bristol.

Judge Geoffrey Mercer, QC, adjourned the case for sentence and remanded Beviss in technical custody.

Mr Ryan, from Westward Ho!, North Devon, had run Ryan Alarms and Electrical Services for more than 30 years after moving to Devon from Henley on Thames.

His funeral in June was attended by more than 900 people.

After the service, his widow Sandra said, "Our family has been deeply touched by the way that everyone has responded, even some who do not know us personally."

The case has been adjourned until 9 February.