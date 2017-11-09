Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption PC Safia Finlow

A man who attacked a police officer as she arrested him has admitted racially aggravated assault.

Daniel Forsythe left PC Safia Finlow with a fractured leg as she and a colleague apprehended him, in Devon.

Forsythe, of no fixed address, launched the attack on 13 October in Badger Close, Paignton, where he was detained for breaching a restraining order.

Exeter Crown Court heard he referred to PC Finlow's "presumed Pakistani heritage" as he assaulted her.

The officer posted a picture of her injuries on social media after the incident, using the hashtag #protecttheprotectors, which has been used by emergency workers in a similar position.

'Lashed out'

The hashtag later formed part of a parliamentary debate on better protection for those workers.

Forsythe appeared in court by video link from Exeter Prison and was remanded in custody by Judge Geoffrey Mercer, QC, who is due to pass sentence next week

Mr Brian Fitzherbert, defending, said Forsythe suffers from deep vein thrombosis in his legs and had "lashed out because it was very painful".

He also admitted assault by beating of PC Stuart Douglas and breaching a restraining order.