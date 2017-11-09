Image copyright Oxford Mail Image caption The body of James Holloway was repatriated at RAF Brize Norton

A Royal Marine has died aboard a Royal Navy ship moored in Dubai.

Marine James Holloway, of 42 Commando based at RM Bickleigh near Plymouth, Devon, died aboard RFA Fort Rosalie on 29 October.

The cause of death is under investigation but the Royal Navy confirmed it was not as a result of operational activity.

His body was repatriated on Wednesday at RAF Brize Norton.

A Royal Navy statement said: "Our thoughts and sympathies are with his family and friends at this sad time."

Image copyright APTN Image caption RFA Fort Rosalie, pictured docked in Havana

The ship set off on six-month stint in the Gulf region last month.

She is supporting allied warships in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, piracy and smuggling east of Suez, the Royal Navy said.