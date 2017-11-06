The body of a 71-year-old man was pulled from the sea after being spotted by crowds gathered to watch a fireworks display.

Devon and Cornwall Police was called to Plymouth Hoe at 18:40 GMT on Sunday after members of the public reported seeing a body in the water.

The local man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious, police said, and his next of kin have been informed.

The body was recovered by the RNLI's inshore lifeboat near West Hoe pier.

Thousands of people had gathered for the bonfire event on Plymouth Hoe.