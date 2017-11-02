Image copyright Google Image caption Shaun McDonald died at Exeter Prison after appearing in court on a murder charge

A man accused of murdering an elderly woman has been found dead in prison, hours after he appeared in court.

Shaun McDonald, 54, was charged with the murder of 76-year-old Janet Northmore at her home in Plymouth on 22 October.

Mr McDonald, of no fixed abode, was remanded in to custody after appearing at Plymouth Crown Court on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) confirmed he died later the same day at Exeter Prison.

An MOJ spokeswoman said: "As with all deaths in custody there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman."

Inquests will be held at a later date into both deaths.