Image copyright PA Image caption Monika Fourie was jailed for five years at Plymouth Crown Court.

An estranged wife who poured boiling water over her husband's new partner has been jailed for five years.

Monika Fourie badly scalded Hannah Stokes after finding her at the marital home with her husband, Royal Marine Wouter Fourie, in 2015.

She was sentenced at Plymouth Crown Court having previously been found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Miss Stokes received second degree burns in the attack in Plymouth.

Fourie, 34, of Olympic Way, Plymouth, threw hot water from a cup and then poured a kettle on to Miss Stokes.

Image copyright SWNS Image caption Wouter Fourie and Hannah Stokes are no longer in relationship

Judge Paul Darlow said: "It was a repeated assault on the same victim in two parts, quite separate.

"The throwing of boiling water from a cup you were holding, and then returning and picking up the kettle and throwing that over Hannah Stokes."

The court heard Fourie had returned unexpectedly to the home she had recently left after her husband confessed to the affair.

She found them watching a rugby match on TV and was initially calm, the court heard.

'Lost hearing'

While Mr Fourie went upstairs to check on their daughter, his wife approached Miss Stokes with what she assumed was a cup of tea.

She threw the cup of boiling water over Miss Stokes, and as she cowered in the corner of the room, walked over with the kettle and emptied boiling water over her as her husband ran downstairs to intervene.

Miss Stokes, who was 24 at the time, received major burns to her head, neck, chest and back and told the court in a statement she has lost 25% of her hearing in her right ear.

Mr Fourie, who was twice injured by bombs while serving in Afghanistan, is no longer in a relationship with Miss Stokes.

Ms Fourie, who is now divorced, claimed she had no recollection of what happened.