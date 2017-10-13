Image caption Exeter Crown Court heard that Rikki Ward sprayed undiluted ammonia into Neil Warner's face while Paul Rowntree grabbed a bag which contained the takings

A shopkeeper feared he would be blinded after a masked robber attacked him with ammonia.

Neil Warner, 59, was taking more than £5,000 in cash to the post office in Dawlish, Devon when he was left "screaming in pain" after the attack.

Rikki Ward, 28, of Chatham Road, Sunderland, admitted robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Paul Rowntree, 37, of Oswald Street, Sunderland, was convicted of robbery and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Exeter Crown Court heard Ward sprayed undiluted ammonia into Mr Warner's face while Rowntree grabbed a bag which contained the takings from Mr Warner's Costcutter shop in January.

Mr Warner would probably have lost his sight but for the actions of passers-by, who took him into an optician's shop where staff were able to wash out some of the ammonia, the court was told.

'Unbearable pain'

Mr Warner told the court: "It was a white bottle which he squirted straight into my face.

"Everything went black and there was an awful pain in my eyes and mouth."

He said the pain was "unbearable".

He said: "I remember being led in to the optician and asking if I still had a face left.

"I thought I was going to have a heart attack. I thought I would never see my wife and boy again."

Getaway driver Ross Morton, 29, of Gatehouse Close, Dawlish, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

The case was adjourned for sentencing and all three men were remanded in custody.