Image caption The Tamar Bridge connects Devon and Cornwall

A group of teenagers saved a drunk man from falling off a bridge, police say.

The group held on to the man as he climbed over railings on Tamar Bridge, which connects Devon and Cornwall, as police arrived on Saturday night.

Officers were called just after 22:00 BST and found the man in an agitated state as they arrived at the scene, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The passing teenagers held onto the man until police officers could safely pull him back over the railings.

More on this story and other Devon and Cornwall news

It appeared the man had gone to the bridge after drinking too much alcohol and had not intended to harm himself, police said.

He was checked over by ambulance officers, before being taken home.

Police say support services have since checked on him and say there are no issues with his welfare.