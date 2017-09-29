Image copyright Facebook Image caption Jamie Symons had started working with animals on a Dartmoor farm

Police investigating the murder of a man in a hit and run have arrested a 20-year-old.

The arrested man, from Dartmouth, is being quizzed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving said police.

Homeless Jamie Symons, 27, died after being hit by a car in College Way, Dartmouth, early on Wednesday.

Officers are appealing for anyone who saw a silver or metallic blue Citroen Saxo in the area on Tuesday night to contact them.

Friends of Mr Symons, who had travelled widely around the South West, called him a "lovely man" who had turned his life around with a job working with animals on a Dartmoor farm.