A young homeless man killed in a hit-and-run was a "lovely man" who had turned his life around say friends.

Jamie Symons, 27, died after being hit by a car on College Way in Dartmouth early on Wednesday.

Devon and Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation and are appealing for witnesses.

Kath Friedrich of charity People Assisting Torbay's Homeless said Mr Symons had started working with animals on a Dartmoor farm, "which he loved".

Mr Symons and his collie dog, Kauli, were well-known in the Torbay area and had travelled widely around the South West, she said.

"It's a massive loss because he was a lot more settled and working with animals," she said.

"The only consolation is that he had been able to achieve his dream."

'Sweet guy'

Sammy Santiago, whose daughter had previously owned Kauli, said Mr Symons was a "wonderful person" and Kauli "obviously adored him".

He has contacted the police about taking back Kauli and six pups she had recently given birth to.

Lisa Boyce, from Totnes, said Mr Symons was a "sweet guy" and Whitney Drury added he was a "good guy taken too young".

Police investigating Mr Symons' death said damaged vehicle parts were found near his body which was found close to the entrance of the Britannia Royal Naval College.