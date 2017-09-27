Image caption Police are appealing for any witnesses to the incident.

A man has died in a suspected hit-and-run near a naval college in Devon.

Police said they were called to College Way in Dartmouth just before 12:30 BST, after a 27-year-old was found lying on the road.

The vehicle involved had failed to stop and damaged vehicle parts were found near the man's body, police said.

Road closures are in place near the Britannia Royal Naval College while police carry out a forensic examination.

Police said the incident happened within 200 metres of the college entrance.

They are appealing to the driver of the vehicle involved or any witnesses to the incident to contact them,