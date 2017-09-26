Image copyright Miles Davis Image caption The alleged attack happened at a bus station in Devon.

A man has been charged with a suspected acid attack at a Devon bus station.

Peter Milne, 38, of Temple Crescent, Tiverton, is charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and throwing a corrosive fluid with the intent to burn, maim or disfigure.

Police said the charges related to a suspected robbery in Tiverton on Sunday where a man was sprayed in the face with an unidentified liquid.

Mr Milne will appear at Exeter Magistrates' Court today.

Police said the victim was in his 30s and from the local area.