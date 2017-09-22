Image copyright Kerry family Image caption Leah Kerry died in Torbay Hospital after apparently suffering from an adverse reaction to a psychoactive substance she had taken

A man who supplied ecstasy tablets thought to have killed a 15-year-old girl has been jailed for three years.

Jacob Khanlarian, 20, from Newton Abbot, previously admitted supplying four ecstasy tablets, or MDMA, to Leah Kerry and two of her friends for £30.

Leah, from Salisbury, was found unconscious in a park in Newton Abbot on 15 July and died the next day.

Exeter Crown Court heard Leah took three tablets and her friends shared the fourth.

Toxicology reports read out to the court showed Leah's death could be attributed to the drugs.

Khanlarian previously pleaded guilty to four counts of supplying the class A drug MDMA, and one of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Three of the counts related to the supply of ecstasy to Leah and two other teenage girls at Bakers Park on the night she died.

Khanlarian also admitted supplying ecstasy to others between January 2015 and July 2017, and cannabis between January 2013 and July 2017.

Judge Graham Cottle told Khanlarian: "You were playing a significant role - of that there is no doubt."

"You were prepared to sell to girls as young as these three. Leah died as a consequence of the pills which you sold."

He added: "In a comparably short time she was clearly suffering with the effects of what you had sold her.

"You are exhibiting remorse for what has happened."