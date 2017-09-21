Image copyright Google Image caption Riviera Ambulance Service is based in Torquay and transfers mental health patients

A private ambulance service for mental health patients has had its registration suspended by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

Riviera Ambulance Service, based in Torquay, Devon, transfers NHS and private patients around the country.

The CQC confirmed it has taken "urgent enforcement action" against the company following an inspection.

Riviera's manager said he is working to rectify the "faults identified" and has "no concerns about safety".

More on suspended ambulance service and other Devon stories

John Bourne added: "We are taking the steps required by the CQC but our record and reputation speaks for itself.

"We are rapidly rectifying faults identified by CQC, as you would expect from a responsible provider.

"I have no worries about safety. A deficiency has been identified in the office work, to do with procedures and record keeping."

He confirmed the company's registration has been suspended until a further inspection is carried out at an unknown date in the future.

Mary Cridge, head of hospital inspection for the south-west of England, said: "The Care Quality Commission can confirm after a recent inspection we have taken urgent enforcement action against Riviera Ambulance Service."

She added: "Any enforcement action CQC takes is always subject to appeal and therefore, at present we are unable to comment further."