Image caption Police are investigating the incident which happened shortly before midnight

A 19-year-old woman has been raped in Plymouth.

The victim was attacked in the Barbican area of the city at about 23:45 BST on Monday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A cordon has been put in place at Sutton Harbour, a waterside area with several bars, restaurants and a university building.

Police said the teenager is currently being supported by specially trained officers. Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

