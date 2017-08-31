Man admits supplying drugs to Newton Abbot death girl, 15

Image copyright FACEBOOK Image caption Leah died in Torbay Hospital after apparently suffering from an adverse reaction to the substance she had taken

A man has admitted supplying drugs to a 15-year-old girl who died after a party at a park.

Jacob Khanlarian, 20, from Newton Abbot, pleaded guilty at Exeter Crown Court to supplying ecstasy to Leah Kerry and two of her friends.

Leah died after being found unconscious at Bakers Park in Newton Abbot, in the early hours of 15 July.

The case was adjourned for toxicology reports to establish whether the drugs he supplied caused Leah's death.

Khanlarian, of Elm Road, admitted four counts of supplying the class A drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and one of possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Three of the counts related to the supply of ecstasy to Leah and two other teenage girls at Bakers Park on the night she died.

He also admitted supplying ecstasy to others between 1 January, 2015 and 15 July, 2017 and cannabis between 1 January, 2013 and 15 July, 2017.

Leah, who came from Torquay and went to school in Salisbury, died in hospital on 15 July.

Khanlarian handed himself into police after the teenager's death and told them he had supplied a substance he believed to be MDMA, to a group of girls in the park.

The case was adjourned until 21 September.