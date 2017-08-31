Refugees moved after Axminster airgun attack

A family of Syrian refugees has been moved while police investigate reports an air rifle was fired through an open door of their home.

Police said they were called to a property in Axminster on Saturday evening, where a small hole in an internal wall was discovered.

Devon County Council said the family had been temporarily moved to alternative accommodation.

They were relocated to Devon under the Syrian Resettlement Programme.

A spokesman for the council said the family was receiving support through the resettlement service.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.