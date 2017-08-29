Woman dies after collapsing at Devon nightclub

Image caption The woman had just arrived at the venue when she collapsed

A woman has died after collapsing at a nightclub in Devon.

Police said the 23-year-old was at Fever & Boutique in Barnstaple when she collapsed at about 01:00 BST on Sunday.

The woman, from nearby Ilfracombe, was taken to North Devon District Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The club's operations director James Elias said the woman collapsed soon after arriving at the venue and she was given CPR at the scene.

He said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and friends."

More on this story and other Devon and Cornwall news

Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was being treated as unexplained but the force did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances.

Officers investigating the circumstances of the death are trying to establish the woman's last known movements.

They said she and her friend spent Saturday evening at the Tavern Pub and Fever nightclub.

Det Sgt Beverley Havis said: "The circumstances of her death are as yet unknown so the police and her family are appealing for any information which may assist with the enquiry into this sad and tragic death."