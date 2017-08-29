Boy, 4, found dead in Bideford swimming pool

Image copyright Google Image caption The child was found at a swimming pool at Knapp House Activity Centre

A four-year-old boy who was discovered in a swimming pool at an activity centre has died, police said.

The Devon and Cornwall force said they were called to reports of a missing child at Knapp House Activity Centre in Bideford just before 15:00 BST on Monday.

Following an "extensive search" the boy was found in a swimming pool and taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His next of kin have been informed.

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained and investigations continue.