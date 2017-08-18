Royal Marine denies stealing kit from Devon base

Image copyright Google Maps Image caption Warrant Officer Michael Bath is accused of using the post room at the Lympstone base to send some of the goods to customers

A Royal Marine has denied stealing kit from a military base and selling it online.

Michael Bath, 48, from Northumberland is alleged to have stolen £66,000 of clothing and badges from Commando Training Centre in Lympstone, Devon.

His wife and a friend are also alleged to have handled money from the sales.

Appearing at Exeter Crown Court via video link from Newcastle, all three pleaded not guilty and were released on bail.

Warrant Officer Bath, of Horton Path, Blyth, denies theft and fraud.

He is alleged to have stolen clothing and badges from the Ministry of Defence between January 1, 2012 and January 31, 2016.

The fraud charges date between January 1, 2015 and January 31, 2016, when he is accused of using the post room at the military training base to send some of the kit to buyers.

Mr Bath, his wife Ingrid, 48 and 51-year-old Brian Bell from Twentieth Avenue, Blyth, all deny possessing cash as criminal property between January 2012 and January 2016.

Recorder Mr Malcolm Galloway adjourned the case and set a trial date of March 12, 2018. He released all three defendants on bail.