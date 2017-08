From the section

Image caption The judge ruled Brian Wills-Pope had no case to answer

A wing commander responsible for 1,000 RAF cadets has been cleared of sexual assault.

Brian Wills-Pope, the officer commanding the Devon and Somerset Wing Air Training Corps, had been accused of kissing a teenage boy in 2015.

Judge David Ticehurst ruled there was no case to answer and the case was dismissed at Taunton Crown Court.

Mr Wills-Pope, 64, from Torquay, had pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault.

