RAF wing commander 'kissed cadet' at Dartmouth College

An RAF commander responsible for more than 1,000 air cadets kissed a teenage boy on his neck during a band camp, a court has heard.

Brian Wills-Pope MBE, 64, also asked the boy to wear a mankini and suggested sharing a bed on another occasion, Taunton Crown Court heard.

Mr Wills-Pope was the officer commanding the Devon and Somerset Wing Air Training Corps at the time of the alleged offence in 2015.

He denies one charge of sexual assault.

The jury heard the alleged incident happened during an overnight band camp at the Britannia Royal Naval College in Dartmouth, Devon in August 2015.

Prosecutor Sean Brunton said Mr Wills-Pope approached the boy from behind: "Rather unexpectedly this defendant leant forward and kissed the victim on the neck and then put his hand under his shirt, running it over his back, skin on skin."

The jury was told Wills-Pope, from Torquay, Devon, was a "highly-respected and well-regarded man", who held a considerable responsibility in society.

The defendant is a former Deputy Lieutenant for Devon and is listed as a senior governor at Torquay Boys' Grammar School.

The trial continues.