Plymouth railway station stabbing: Man charged
- 10 August 2017
- From the section Devon
A man has been charged with murdering a 49-year-old on the concourse of Plymouth railway station.
Wayne Fenton, 49, died in hospital following a stabbing attack on Tuesday.
Jamie Skinner, 28, of Bodmin Road, Plymouth, is due to appear before magistrates in the city later.
Det Ch Insp Paul Langley of British Transport Police said the killing "would have come as a devastating shock" to Mr Fenton's family.