Plymouth station stabbing: One man seriously injured

Image caption One man has been taken to hospital after a stabbing

A man stabbed on a train station concourse has life-threatening injuries, police said.

The victim, in this 30s, was taken to hospital after the stabbing at Plymouth station, where access has been restricted.

A 29-year-old man from Plymouth was arrested at the scene and has been taken into police custody.

The man has been taken to hospital to be treated for his injuries.

An investigation is now underway and officers are looking for any witnesses to come forward, British Transport Police said.