Plymouth Argyle's Yann Songo'o admits Porsche phone offence

From the section

Image caption Former Blackburn defender Yann Songo'o was signed to Plymouth Argyle in June 2016

A professional footballer has admitted speeding and using his mobile phone while driving a sports car.

Yann Songo'o pleaded guilty at Plymouth Magistrates Court to driving the Porsche Boxster while using a phone in Mannamead Road, Plymouth, in December.

He also admitted exceeding the 30mph limit in Peverell Park Road in January.

The Plymouth Argyle defender also faces a charge of driving while uninsured and another of driving without a licence. He has not yet entered pleas.

More on other Devon and Cornwall news

The case was adjourned to 21 August.

It had previously been adjourned at four separate hearings after the 25-year-old French-born player failed to appear in court.