Twins killed with mother in Devon crash named

Image caption The carriageway was closed in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land

A mother and her 12-year-old twins killed in a crash while on holiday have been named.

Jane Baker-Lockett, 43, and her children James and Amy Gaskin, from the Milton Keynes area, died following the crash in on the A361 in Devon.

Her husband was travelling in a separate vehicle with her 14-year-old son and saw the crash behind them.

The crash between their white Kia Sportage and an oncoming lorry happened near Barnstaple at 08:25 BST on Monday.

The road was closed for nine hours while officers from the Exeter Serious Collision Investigation Unit examined the scene.

Ms Baker-Lockett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Amy was pronounced dead on arrival at North Devon District Hospital in Barnstaple. James, who was taken to hospital via air ambulance, died shortly afterwards.

An investigation is under way and anyone with information is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police.