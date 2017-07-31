Man witnesses crash that kills wife and step-children in Devon

Image caption The carriageway was closed in both directions to allow the air ambulance to land

A woman and her two young children have died in a crash witnessed by her husband.

Police were called to the A361 near Barnstaple in Devon at 08:25 BST after a car and a lorry collided.

The man was travelling in a separate vehicle and saw the crash unfolding behind him.

His family is believed to have been on holiday in Devon from elsewhere in England. The road was likely to be closed all day, police said.

More on the crash and other news

Image caption Motorists are advised to avoid the A361 near Barnstaple

Three ambulances, five rapid response vehicles and the air ambulance attended the scene near Barnstaple.

Devon and Cornwall Police said two children and a woman, believed to be their mother, had died as a result of the crash.

Road closures are in place between the West Buckland junction and the Lankey junction on the A361.

An investigation is under way and police have asked for witnesses to come forward.