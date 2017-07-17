Man charged after Newton Abbot 'legal high' death

Image caption Police have called on parents to speak to their children about the dangers of drugs and "legal highs"

A man has been charged following the death of 15-year-old girl from a suspected "legal high".

The girl was found unconscious at about 04:50 BST at Bakers Park in Newton Abbot, Devon,

Jacob Khanlarian, 20, from Newton Abbot, has been charged with two counts of supplying a class A drug and one of supplying a controlled class B substance.

He is in custody and will appear before magistrates in Plymouth this morning.

It is believed the girl, who was not from the area, suffered an adverse reaction. She died in Torbay Hospital.

Two other girls believed to have taken the same substance were also taken to hospital over the weekend as a precaution.

Dangerous substances

Det Supt Ken Lamont said: "With NPS (New Psychoactive Substances) no-one knows what's in them and that's why they are so dangerous.

"Time and time again we hear of people paying the ultimate price for this.

"It's not worth experimenting with your life."

The girl's next of kin have been informed and police are expected to name her later today.

Last year Totnes teenager Nathan Wood died after after taking the psychoactive drug N-Bomb.

Police called on parents to "speak to your children about the dangers of drugs and (formerly known as) legal highs".