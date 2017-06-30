Four detained in yacht immigration raid

Image copyright St Mary's Harbour Image caption The 26ft (8m) vessel has been impounded and remains in St Mary's Harbour

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of immigration offences after a yacht was raided off the Isles of Scilly.

The Border Force and police were involved in the raid on the Kozyawka at about 06:40 BST on Wednesday.

The 26ft (8m) vessel has been impounded and remains in St Mary's Harbour.

The four Ukrainian occupants are being held on the mainland pending removal from the UK.

More on this story and others from Cornwall

The Border Force said a coastal patrol vessel intercepted the yacht and towed it to the harbour.

Devon and Cornwall Police arrested the four men on board on suspicion of immigration offences and facilitation of illegal immigration.

They were questioned on Thursday and will be detained by Border Force pending removal from the UK.