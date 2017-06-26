Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl in Glastonbury tribute to dead fan

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Dave Grohl dedicated Everlong to Laura Plane during the band's set

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl dedicated a song at the band's headline Glastonbury gig to a fan who died from breast cancer.

The tribute to Laura Plane came after Grohl was contacted by her widower Jon, who said he "cried, danced and sang" during the performance of Everlong.

The song, Laura's favourite, was played at the couple's first dance at their wedding - and her funeral on 9 June.

The pair had hoped to enjoy their 10th wedding anniversary at the festival.

Before performing Everlong, the final song of the band's barnstorming Pyramid Stage set on Saturday, Grohl said: "I'd like to dedicate this song to someone named Laura, who couldn't be here tonight.

"But we should all dance this one for her."

Laura, a teacher from Plymouth, raised more than £30,000 for charity after being diagnosed with breast cancer eight years ago.

Image copyright Twitter Image caption Dave Grohl sent a note to Jon Plane sending him "much love and light".

She dedicated her spare time to raising money and awareness about the disease, as her own diagnosis had been late.

"She put all her time in to getting that message across [of checking yourself] so nobody else was ever in that situation," Jon Plane said.

He added: "For the last eight years when Laura's been ill I've always tried to do little things to cheer her up.

"This was my one last final swansong as it were, and it worked. It's everything I ever wanted for her."