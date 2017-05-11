Ashley Godber admits hitting Ruby-Tuesday Hobbs while drink driving

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ruby-Tuesday Hobbs was on her way to get breakfast at McDonalds when she was hit

A driver smashed into railings and sent a teenager "skidding down a road" whilst driving at twice the legal alcohol and speed limits, a court heard.

Ruby-Tuesday Hobbs underwent several operations after she was hit in Plymouth city centre on Christmas Eve, the city's magistrates court heard.

Ashley Godber, 27, from Plymouth admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was bailed.

He will be sentenced later this month.

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened outside Drake Circus shopping centre

The court heard he had 77 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.

Ms Hobbs, who was 18 at the time, was hit by the BMW as it mounted a central reservation on Charles Street outside Drakes Circus shopping centre at about 06:30 GMT.

Fire crews cut her free at the scene before she was taken to hospital.

Plymouth magistrates heard from a witness in the car that it was doing more than twice the 30mph limit when it went through two railings.

He said he was "really scared" as the car "launched off down the road" and that Mr Godber "lost it" after he "turned violently" to the left and hit the railings.

The car ended up in a bus stop on the opposite side of the dual carriageway and Mr Godber told the man "run," magistrates heard.

Another witness described an "almighty bang like an explosion" and Ms Hobbs "skidded off down the road".

Sarah Ackland, defending, said Godber was "extremely remorseful" and "deeply regrets his actions".

Mr Godber was remanded on unconditional bail for sentencing at crown court on 18 May.