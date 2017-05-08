Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black share wedding photos

Image copyright Tom Daley Image caption The London Gay Men's Chorus is believed to have performed at the wedding

British Olympic diver Tom Daley has shared a picture of his wedding to US film director Dustin Lance Black.

The 22-year-old said they shared the day "with 120 of our closest friends and family" at Bovey Castle Hotel on Dartmoor, Devon.

The diver's new husband also shared a picture of the nuptials, asking "So... what did you do this weekend?"

Daley married the scriptwriter and producer 30 miles from his home city of Plymouth.

'Just so normal'

In the social media post, Daley said: "Thank you to everyone who made this weekend the most special weekend of our lives!"

Fellow diver Brooke Graddon said the wedding was "full of love and happiness".

Image copyright Dustin Lance Black Image caption Dustin Lance Black shared a picture of the pair stood on a bridge at Bovey Castle Hotel

"He's been through so many hard times in his life it's so nice that he's had his happy ending," she said.

"The wedding was brilliant - it was so much fun. It's so nice seeing him happy."

Graddon, who has been one of Daley's best friends since he started diving aged seven, said the Olympic star had been "so chilled" about the ceremony.

"He said he didn't start sorting out his wedding until January/February time, things like he just said he was going to make his own cake.

"I didn't have any, so who knows whether I'd have food poisoning right now!

"Obviously, the location was incredible but everything else was really relaxed, it was just so normal."