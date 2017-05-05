Devon elections 2017: Conservatives increase seats

Image caption Conservatives have been in control of the county council since wresting it from the Liberal Democrats in 1989

Voters have given the Conservatives another four years in charge at Devon County Council.

The Conservatives won 42 of the 60 seats, four more than they won at the last elections in 2013.

They have been in control of the county council since wrestling it from the Liberal Democrats in 1989.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats have seven seats each, Independents have three and the Green Party has one with UKIP losing all its seats.

Local political analyst Adrian Lee said: "It's an interesting question about who becomes the official opposition because Labour and the Liberal Democrats each have seven seats.

"And the Greens won back a seat in Totnes which they effectively lost through defection.

"It's a fairly mixed picture but the Conservatives are comfortably back in power."