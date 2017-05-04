Voters go to polls in Devon County Council elections

Image caption Boundary changes mean that the number of seats has been cut from 62 since the last council elections in 2013

Voters are going to the polls to elect all 60 members of Devon County Council.

The council has a budget of more than £1.1bn for services such as social care and roads.

Results of voting are expected on Friday and will be posted on the council's website.

Boundary changes mean the number of seats has been cut from 62 since the 2013 election when the Conservatives held control with 38 seats.

That was a reduction of three from the 41 seats they won in the 2009 elections when they took overall control from the Liberal Democrats for the first time since 1989.

Polling stations are staying open until 22:00 BST.