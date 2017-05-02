Devon

Rapper J Reaper missing on Dartmoor found 'safe and well'

  • 2 May 2017
  • From the section Devon
Joel Griffiths Image copyright Joel Griffiths
Image caption Joel Griffiths performs as J Reaper and was last seen on 19 April

A rapper who has been missing on Dartmoor for almost two weeks has been found safe and well.

Joel Griffiths, who performs as J Reaper, had not been seen since 19 April.

Dog units, a police helicopter and Dartmoor Search and Rescue had been searching for the 35-year-old from Devonport, Plymouth.

Plymouth police tweeted: "Good news. Missing person Joel Griffiths found safe and well."

More on the missing rapper found sleeping rough, and other Devon news

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites