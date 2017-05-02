Rapper J Reaper missing on Dartmoor found 'safe and well'
A rapper who has been missing on Dartmoor for almost two weeks has been found safe and well.
Joel Griffiths, who performs as J Reaper, had not been seen since 19 April.
Dog units, a police helicopter and Dartmoor Search and Rescue had been searching for the 35-year-old from Devonport, Plymouth.
Plymouth police tweeted: "Good news. Missing person Joel Griffiths found safe and well."
