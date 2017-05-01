Fines for feeding seagulls introduced in east Devon

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Seagulls were debated in the House of Commons at the beginning of 2017

People caught feeding seagulls on beaches in Devon face £80 fines from Monday.

The punishment is being introduced in Exmouth, Budleigh Salterton, Sidmouth, Beer and Seaton as part of a Public Space Protection Order.

Andrew Ennis of East Devon District Council said the move is designed to "ratchet up the message one notch".

A charity said the birds are a natural part of our country's wildlife but some species are now in decline.

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds said on its website that while it is "best to avoid widespread feeding of gulls," a ban on feeding them alone was not enough to solve the problem.

The council said its officials were able to issue the fines and it was hoping that people would pass on information to the council about breaches.